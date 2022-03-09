iPhone SE 2022 launched: Everything to know about Apple’s most affordable iPhone in 10 points

The iPhone SE 3 will be your gateway to the iPhone-verse now, with price in India starting at Rs 43,900.

Apple announced the iPhone SE 2022 refresh at its Peek Performance event on March 8. This is the most affordable iPhone that Apple makes, at the time of writing. The second gen model is no longer listed on its online store, which is to say, it has been discontinued – to no one’s surprise. For all intents and purposes, the iPhone SE 3 will be your gateway to the iPhone-verse now, with price in India starting at Rs 43,900.

On the outside, the new iPhone SE is similar to the older iPhone SE with the same design and form factor but there’s a lot of new stuff on the inside including a new, more powerful chip and an improved camera. Even more importantly, Apple says it has better battery life with “up to 2 hours more video playback” than the iPhone SE 2020. We will obviously have to test all this out in order to get a bigger, realistic picture of how the iPhone SE 3 performs.

For now, here’s everything to know about Apple’s most affordable iPhone in 10 points:

1. Design: As we said, the iPhone SE 3 looks exactly like the iPhone SE 2 which in simple terms means that it’s also throwback to the iPhone 8. It’s made of premium glass and metal, though, and the fit and finish—as it is with all Apple products—should be immaculate. The iPhone SE 3 comes in three colours— midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

2. Biometrics, speakers: The iPhone SE 3 has Touch ID. It has a stereo speaker setup

3. IP rating: The iPhone SE 3 is IP67-rated. The iPhone 13 models, in contrast, are IP68-rated.

4. Display: The screen is exactly the same as the iPhone SE 2. This is 4.7-inch “Retina HD” LCD with True Tone and 625nits peak brightness.

5. Processor: The iPhone SE 3 is rocking Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU same as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

6. Storage: The iPhone SE 3 will be available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage.

7. Rear camera: It has same 12MP f/18 main camera with OIS as the iPhone SE 2 but it is now super-charged, sort of, thanks to the A15 Bionic. High-end camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode are supported. The iPhone SE 3 can record 4K@60fps videos.

8. Front camera: On the front, it has a 7MP shooter.

9. Battery capacity: Battery capacity is unknown at the time of writing, but the iPhone SE 3 is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of video (10 hours of streaming) and up to 50 hours of music playback. Fast wired and wireless charging are both available.

10. Price, availability: iPhone SE 2022 price in India starts at Rs 43,900 for a version with 64GB storage. It will also come in 128GB and 256GB options at Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900, respectively. The iPhone SE 3 will be available in India starting March 18 with pre-orders beginning March 11.

