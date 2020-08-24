iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR now selling with up to Rs 7,300 flat discount on Flipkart; check new prices, deals

Of the two, the discount on the iPhone SE 2020 is of significance.

iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR are now selling with up to Rs 7,300 flat discount on Flipkart as part of the Walmart-owned online retail giant’s promotional Apple Days Sale. The sales event, which kickstarted in India on August 22 and will be live through August 25, sees Flipkart offering Apple’s technically most affordable new-age iPhones at an even more affordable price. If you have been holding off to get either of these two iPhones because of budget constraints, this is the time to get them.

Of the two, the discount on the iPhone SE 2020 is of significance. This is because Apple “just” launched it in April. While technically this is not the first time the iPhone SE has been available with some sort of discount, this is this first time it is being offered at such a “massive” price cut. Moreover, potential buyers can also avail exchange off up to Rs 13,450 on select handsets, in addition to the flat discount, which makes it an even more attractive proposition.

The iPhone SE 2020 normally sells at an MRP of Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB models of the iPhone SE are similarly available for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively (MRP). During Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale, the iPhone SE 2020 is selling for Rs 35,999 (64GB), Rs 40,999 (128GB) and Rs 50,999 (256GB) respectively.

Here is the full breakdown for your reference:

iPhone SE 64GB: 35,999 (Rs 42,500): Rs 6,501 discount

iPhone SE 128GB: Rs 40,999 (Rs 47,800): Rs 6,801 discount

iPhone SE 256GB: Rs 50,999 (Rs 58,300): Rs 7,301 discount

The other “big” iPhone getting a discount during Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale is the iPhone XR. Admired for its near all-screen design, fast Face ID, smooth performance, well to do cameras, and outstanding battery life, the iPhone XR is the window to trying out Apple’s (relatively) new-age technology on a budget. This is the iPhone to buy if you’re wary of spending more money on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and to be able to get it at an even more affordable price surely makes things a lot more interesting.

The iPhone XR normally sells at an MRP of Rs 52,500 for the base variant with 64GB storage. The 128GB model of the iPhone XR is similarly available for Rs 57,800 (MRP). During Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale, the iPhone XR is selling for Rs 45,999 (64GB) and Rs 51,999 (128GB) respectively.

Here is the full breakdown for your reference:

iPhone XR 64GB: Rs 45,999 (Rs 52,500): Rs 6,501 discount

iPhone XR 128GB: Rs 51,999 (Rs 57,800): Rs 5,801 discount