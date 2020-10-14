iPhone SE now starts at Rs 39,900 in India and the updated pricing is already live on Apple Online Store. Here are all the revised prices.
iPhone SE (2020) India price slashed by up to Rs 3,400; here are the revised prices

October 14, 2020 2:08 PM

iPhone SE now starts at Rs 39,900 in India.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020) is getting a price cut alongside the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, just hours after Apple announced the iPhone 12 series. While it is generally expected of Apple to slash prices of its higher-end premium iPhones soon after the launch of a brand-new model, it is not everyday you see an “affordable” iPhone getting a price cut.

Also, this makes the iPhone SE (2020) an even more attractive proposition for those looking to enter Apple’s ecosystem with a few conditions that is. You can read our full review of the iPhone SE (2020) here to get an idea of what you’re getting into should you be looking to take the plunge.

The iPhone SE, before the iPhone 12 series happened, was selling at a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base model with 64GB storage. The iPhone SE now starts at Rs 39,900 in India and the updated pricing is already live on Apple Online Store. While you can expect Apple authorised resellers to be in sync with the updated prices, third-parties like Flipkart may or may not choose to go the same route. In fact, a quick visit to Flipkart reveals that the iPhone SE is already selling on the e-retail store for as low as Rs 37,900 which is even cheaper.

Regardless, here are the updated MRPs for iPhone SE 2020 in India:

  • 64GB: Rs 39,900 (previously Rs 42,500): Rs 2,600 price drop
  • 128GB: Rs 44,900 (previously Rs 47,800): Rs 2,900 price drop
  • 256GB: Rs 54,900 (previously Rs 58,300): Rs 3,400

The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR have also received a price revision in India. You can read more about their full updated prices and other details here.

Note that all new Apple iPhones will now ship without a charger and EarPods in the box.

