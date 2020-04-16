iPhone SE (2020) full prices revealed, here’s how much Apple’s ‘low-cost’ iPhone will cost in India

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.

Apple quietly launched the second-generation iPhone SE for global markets including India on Wednesday. The company had only revealed the base pricing for the iPhone SE (2020) at the time of launch though. Apple has now updated its India website, revealing the complete price list of its new ‘low-cost’ iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) will start at Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 58,300 for the top-end model with 256GB storage. The 128GB version of the iPhone SE (2020) will cost Rs 47,800. Apple is yet to announce availability details.

There are other updates to Apple’s India portfolio too, following the iPhone SE (2020) launch. Apple seems to have discontinued the iPhone 8 in India to make way for the newer iPhone SE (2020). The iPhone 8 has been taken off Apple’s India website — there’s no more a ‘buy’ option available that would take you to your nearest Apple authorized reseller. You can still buy the iPhone 8 Plus in India though.

Apple phasing out the iPhone 8 soon after launching the iPhone SE (2020) isn’t surprising. The iPhone SE (2020), even though it’s a sequel to 2016’s iPhone SE, is technically the successor to the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE (2020) is the iPhone 9 that never happened because well, the iPhone X happened.

Regardless, the iPhone SE (2020) is quite literally the iPhone 11 trapped inside the body of an iPhone 8. It has the same glass and metal design with a Touch ID ‘physical’ fingerprint scanner and the same 4.7-inch LCD display as the iPhone 8. While under the hood it has Apple’s A13 Bionic processor seen inside the iPhone 11. The iPhone SE (2020) also has the same 12MP main camera with OIS as the iPhone 11.

In many markets, the iPhone SE (2020) is now the default ‘most affordable’ iPhone. But not in India. Apple continues to sell the iPhone 7 in India for some reason at a starting price of Rs 31,500 for the version with 32GB storage.

Also, just because Apple has taken off the iPhone 8 from its online store, you can still buy them from third-party online stores (as well as offline stores) – until stocks last that is.

