iPhone SE 2 rumored to be similar to iPhone 8: Report

The new iPhone could come with a single-lens camera at the rear end of the iPhone. (Image: Reuters)

Apple phone fans are in for a treat as the Cupertino based tech giant could be launching iPhone SE2, the successor of the iPhone SE later this year. Apple had launched the iPhone SE back in 2016 with the design similar to iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S. However, according to reports, iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, whatever Apple chooses to call it, could have a design similar to that of iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE2 could sport a 4.7-inch screen with an LCD display which was the standard size from iPhone 6 to iPhone 8. Reports also suggest that this iPhone could have a fingerprint lock sensor instead of the FaceID. The new smartphone could come with a single-lens camera at the rear end of the iPhone. The processor of the iPhone SE 2 could run on the A13 Bionic processor which will make the iPhone SE 2 much better than the iPhone 8 in terms of performance.

Apple might be looking to launch the phone during its WWDC event which is held in June every year. This phone might help Apple conquer the budget phone market if the company keeps a competitive price across the globe.

The price of this phone is expected to be lesser than the current iPhones available in the market but nothing is clear as of now regarding the same. The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR have been the most popular phones for the company as they have generated a large chunk of the revenue for them. The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 64,900 in India. iPhone 11 is the successor of the iPhone XR but comes with dual cameras at the rear end of the phone.

Whereas, Apple’s flagship phone – the iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,990 in India and comes with a triple camera setup at the back of the phone.