iPhone SE 2 leaked video shows 3.5mm audio jack, rear glass panel

Apple is speculated to launch the successor to the last year’s successful iPhone model – iPhone SE. Dubbed iPhone SE 2, this could be company’s another shot to deliver a product in the affordable segment. Earlier rumours have suggested that there will be significant upgrades to the processor, as well as the cameras of the iPhone SE 2. However, a new leaked video featuring an iPhone model – speculated to be the iPhone SE 2 – reveals support for wireless charging via glass panel on the rear.

Chinese website miaopai.com spotted a video that shows a new iPhone model in action. It is speculated to be the successor to iPhone SE with a similar design and dimensions. The smartphone can be seen having a rear glass panel hinting the possibility of wireless charging. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the Lightning port on the bottom. While Apple is entirely done with the headphone jacks, it may make an exception this time, as well, with the iPhone SE 2.

The iPhone SE was launched keeping in mind markets such as India where Apple is looking to attract customers to a comparatively affordable iPhone model. The iPhone SE is also manufactured in India now, bringing down the cost further.

Recently, the iPhone SE 2 was leaked to come with a 4-inch display and a home button. It is also reported to pack the Apple A10 Fusion processor that is found on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It is said to pack 2GB of RAM and come in 32GB/128GB storage models. The information was revealed by a filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission or EEC, also revealing a few iPhone model numbers that are yet to launch. The EEC filing listed as many as 11 iPhone models bearing the numbers – A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2014, A2015, and A2016.