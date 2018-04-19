Apple said to launch iPhone SE 2 at WWDC 2018

iPhone SE 2 will be powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion processor, currently found on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. (Source: Reuters)

Apple is poised to launch at least three iPhone models this year that will bear resemblance to the company’s most expensive iPhone X. However, rumours are rife that Apple is also working to refresh the iPhone SE in the affordable price segment. Dubbed iPhone SE 2, the cheaper iPhone model will tentatively launch at the WWDC 2018 event scheduled to happen in June this year.

While there is little information available about the iPhone SE 2, a French website Consomac got hold of a new filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission or EEC revealing a few iPhone model numbers that are yet to launch. The EEC filing listed as many as 11 iPhone models bearing the numbers – A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2014, A2015, and A2016. A separate report by Apple Insider says that none of these model numbers has been allotted to the existing iPhone lineup, suggesting that these iPhone models could be in the offing.

The report further notes that these model numbers cannot possibly belong to any upcoming iPad model as the company launched the new iPad 9.7-inch (2018) in March. Also, the model numbers are not of any prime iPhone models as Apple launches them in the fourth quarter. All these speculations conclude that one of the aforementioned iPhone model numbers could belong to the rumoured iPhone SE 2. Apple has not divulged any information on the same.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the iPhone SE 2 popped up in the wild recently without much information. According to some reports, the iPhone SE 2 will be powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion processor, currently found on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It is said to pack 2GB of RAM and come in 32GB/128GB storage models. The iPhone SE 2 is likely to come with a 4-inch display with a glass panel on the rear for wireless charging support. Elsewhere, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tipped that the iPhone SE 2 will be an incremental update over the predecessor iPhone SE. While there will be significant specification improvements, its design will barely be different from the iPhone SE.