iPhone market share drops to fourth position globally ahead of iPhone 13 launch: Report

The development comes ahead of Apple launching the iPhone 13 series, presumably later this month. (Photo credit: Reuters)

The iPhone’s global market share fell to 13.7 per cent in the second quarter, dropping the Cupertino-based tech giant’s flagship product to fourth place from second overall, TrendForce data showed.

The significant on-quarter market share decline stems from lower iPhone output. The development comes ahead of Apple launching the iPhone 13 series, presumably later this month.

TrendForce said Apple’s quarterly total iPhone output declined 22.2 per cent on quarter to 42 million units. Apple uses the second quarter to transition between the previous year and the current year’s iPhone series.

The surge in Malaysia’s active Covid-19 caseload and the ongoing component and chip shortages are also likely to have hit Apple’s iPhone output.

Apple’s decline has allowed Samsung, Xioami, and Oppo to fill the top three positions in the global market. Samsung had a market share of 19 per cent in the second quarter, followed by Oppo and Xioami, both with 16.1 per cent. Another Chinese manufacturer, Vivo, rounded off the top five with an 11.1 per cent market share. Vivo also suffered an 8.1 per cent sequential decline in production at 34 million units, including iQoo devices.

TrendForce also highlighted that global smartphone production fell 11 per cent sequentially to 307 million units during the second quarter. On year, the production was 10 per cent higher. Global production in the first half was at 652 million units, 18 per cent higher on year.

The TrendForce report said the recent Covid-19 surge in India hit production and sales of Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo in the second quarter.

Despite LG’s exit in April, it produced 9.4 million smartphone units in 2021 and had a 1 per cent market share. LG’s exit from the Indian mobile phone market could help the likes of Lenovo, Samsung, and some North American brands to expand their footprint.