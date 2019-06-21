iPhone manufacturer names Young Liu as new chairman

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the largest assembler of Apple Inc.\u2019s iPhones, has named Young Liu its new chairman to replace billionaire founder Terry Gou. Hon Hai said the semiconductor division chief\u2019s appointment takes effect July 1, taking up a post vacated by Gou. The Taiwanese billionaire, who built the company from a maker of TV knobs into a global consumer electronics powerhouse, is stepping down to focus on winning a party nomination to compete in the 2020 Taiwanese presidential elections. Hon Hai\u2019s shares slid more than 1%. Liu takes the helm at a precarious time for the world\u2019s largest contract manufacturer, known also as Foxconn. Escalating U.S.-Chinese tensions are hurting consumer sentiment and raising fears about the impact on Foxconn\u2019s plants, most of which are located in the world\u2019s No. 2 economy. Washington is threatening to hit Beijing with new tariffs on about $300 billion worth of Chinese goods including phones and laptops - directly affecting Hon Hai\u2019s business with Apple and the world\u2019s biggest electronics brands. And Beijing has shown a growing willingness to retaliate against American names. Gou had long been expected to step back from Foxconn\u2019s day-to-day operations to focus on his political endeavours. He remains a board member and largest shareholder, but formally handed the baton over on Friday during the company\u2019s annual general meeting in Taipei. \u201cI have very complicated feelings,\u201d Liu told reporters after the meeting wrapped. \u201cI will work to maximize the shareholders\u2019 interest.\u201d