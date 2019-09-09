iPhone malware attack: What impact did it have on WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps?

The bug meant that the Apple users were being tricked into the with malware

Google security experts discovered a flaw in Whatsapp which allowed hackers to read iOS users’ private chats, leading to war of words between the two tech giants.

Project Zero’s Ian Beer had revealed the bug in a blog post last week.

However, keeping the fighting aside, the bug meant that the Apple users were being tricked into the with malware with the implant getting automatically downloaded by going to an infected website. It had the ability to overtake an iOS device and scan its location in real-time. However, they are capable of getting media files and record locations through chats.

Nonetheless, Apple says that the number of such websites was fewer than a dozen while a report by TechCrunch last week said that the affected websites with a focus on targeting China’s Uighur community. It is quite alarming to say the least, seeing the bug targeted a specific community and what it could mean for other religious groups around the world.

iOS users were apprised of the situation and asked to not access any suspicious email or any link of the compromised website which might be going around in messages. The usual advisory of updating the latest operating system by Apple on their devices has also been issued. As per reports, the bug was patched in iOS 12.1.4.

Apple, meanwhile, accused Google of “stocking fears” and refuted the latter’s claim that the websites were running for two years but instead said that they were in operation only for about two months. The iPhone maker further added that by the time it was notified by Google, the latter was already working on fixing the bug.

It is also not clear if Android devices too are as susceptible to the attack. Reports also suggested that Windows and Android devices too could be vulnerable by the same websites, however, this has to has yet to be confirmed.