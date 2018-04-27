iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED versions launched in India: Pre-orders live now

iPhone 8 has a 12-megapixel camera on the rear while the iPhone 8 Plus comes with a dual camera setup of two 12-megapixel sensors

The (PRODUCT) RED versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now available to pre-order in India. Flipkart has listed the four models – 64GB and 256GB storage variants of each model – on its website for pre-bookings. The iPhone 8 (PRODUCT) RED and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED models were launched last month by Apple to contribute to the cause of eradicating HIV/AIDS in Africa in partnership with the organisation called (RED).

iPhone 8 (PRODUCT) RED 64GB model costs Rs 67,940 while its 256GB variant is priced at Rs 81,500. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED 64GB version costs Rs 77,560 while its top-end 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 91,110. Both the models are available to pre-order via Flipkart only as of now. The shipping will start on May 15. The buyers also get some offers on the purchase such as up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange, No Cost EMI, 5 per cent discount on Visa cards and Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

In addition, the new (PRODUCT) RED iPhone X Leather Folio case will be available from Apple Authorised Resellers at a retail price of Rs 7,900. At the time of writing, the iPhone X Leather Folio case was not listed on Flipkart.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED models come with same specifications as the regular models. The iPhone 8 comes with 4.7-inch while iPhone 8 Plus bears a 5.5-inch Retina HD displays with True Tone. Both the smartphones are powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic processors. The iPhone 8 has a 12-megapixel camera on the rear while the iPhone 8 Plus comes with a dual camera setup of two 12-megapixel sensors. Both the iPhone models can be updated to run on iOS 11.3 now.