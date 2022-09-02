iPhone 15 will be made in India at the same time as China, says noted analyst

There were recent reports that said Apple could manufacture its upcoming iPhone 14 at its Foxconn plant in Chennai soon after the global launch of the phone on September 7. While there has been no official confirmation on this by the company, a new rumour has surfaced online related to Apple’s next slate of flagships- iPhone 15.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest revelation, has said that Apple could produce iPhone 15 at the same time in India and China next year.

To justify his claim, Kuo says that Apple has significantly covered the lag on iPhone 14 mass production in India which was earlier running behind by almost six weeks than China. Therefore, one can expect Apple to produce iPhone 15 at the same time in India and China next year.

“The iPhone 14’s mass production schedule in India this year is still about six weeks behind China, but the gap has improved significantly. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year,” reads his tweet.

Kuo, in one of his previous tweets, had called India as the key growth driver for Apple. While the India’s iPhone shipments would have a considerable gap with China in the short term, he noted, that this would be an important milestone for Apple in building an iPhone production site outside China. Apple began iPhones production in India in 2017 with the first-generation iPhone SE. Its current flagship iPhone 13 is manufactured by Foxconn at its Chennai warehouse. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are also made by Foxconn in India.

Apple is going to announce range of new devices at its upcoming launch event on September 7. The company is expected to unveil four new iPhones under its next-gen series- a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone Mini lovers may have to wait for next season as Apple is rumoured to drop the Mini model this year. The new iPhones are said to get a refreshed design with no notch and sharp designs. There will be camera and battery upgrades too.

