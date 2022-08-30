iPhone 14 users may be able to send messages without network if Apple can get carriers, governments on-board

Apple is ready to launch satellite connectivity with the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Cupertino apparently has the necessary hardware support for satellite connectivity in place, but whether the ‌iPhone 14‌ will support satellite communications would depend on “whether Apple and operators can settle the business model.” It may also depend on necessary government approvals.

Apple and Globalstar are expected to launch a satellite communications feature for the ‌iPhone 14‌ and according to noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Globalstar is most likely the firm that Apple wants to partner with for developing and testing satellite connectivity for their iPhone 14 series.

iPhone users will be able to report emergencies to the concerned authorities in areas with no cellular service. The satellite connectivity feature will allow users to send short messages in an emergency, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

iPhone 13 also has the hardware support for Satellite connectivity reportedly and it might allow iPhones to operate without the need for 4G or 5G network connectivity with limited capabilities.

iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 7 during Apple’s “Far Out” event.

What is satellite connectivity?

The satellite connectivity will allow users to send emergency text messages and call if they find themselves in trouble. It is a wireless internet beamed down from satellites and orbiting the Earth. It’s different from land-based internet services like cable or DSL. The internet access is provided through communication satellites. It generally targets the areas where wired, fibre and cable options are inaccessible.

Recently, T-Mobile and Space X announced a plan to provide smartphone connectivity anywhere in the US using satellite to cellular service. The beta service will launch in 2023.