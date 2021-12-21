iPhone 14 to come with 48 MP primary camera, iPhone 15 to get periscope lens: Report

Both the cameras will give upgraded performance with the enhancements planned.

Apple is expected to improve camera performance of its future iPhones. According to notable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are seemingly in line to get significant camera updates. The iPhone 14, due to release in 2022 is expected to get a 48-megapixel sensor up from the existing 12-megapixel camera seen in iPhone 13. iPhone 15 on the other hand will have a periscope-shaped lens, the analyst says. Both the cameras will give upgraded performance with the enhancements planned.

Kuo (via 9to5Mac) has predicted the enhancements in the recent investor note, second time after talking about 48-megapixel camera advancement and 8K video report support in April with the upcoming iPhone model.

iPhones currently have a 12-megapixel primary sensor and 4K video recording support. With a 48-megapixel sensor update, the camera could give better detail in pictures, videos and even light enhancements improving their overall outcome.

Another analyst Jeff Pu has also agreed on the same camera upgrade predictions as Kuo, i.e 48-megapixel wide-angle camera on next year’s iPhone. Pu, however, thinks the new camera will be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models while regular iPhone 14 variants will go with standard 12-megapixel cameras.

As for the periscope lens, it was expected to be a part of the iPhone 13 series and was later expected to come in 2022 but Kuo says, it will come with iPhone 15 in the later part of 2023.