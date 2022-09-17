iPhone 14: This Gurgaon-based company claims it will deliver Apple’s latest iPhone to you within minutes

A quick commerce company based out of Gurgaon has partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn to seemingly deliver the iPhone 14 “within minutes” to customers. Blinkit, which was formerly known as Grofers, will offer the deliveries in only two Tier 1 cities though, at the time of writing. These are Delhi and Mumbai.

We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022



The sale of the recently launched Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max along with Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) started on September 16 in India. The devices have been available for pre-order starting fromSeptember 9.

Blink It’s founder, Albinder Dhindsa claims that the company will deliver the latest iPhone 14 models within minutes to its customers. In order to get access to smartphones for purchasing the users will have to update their Blikit app to the latest versions. This facility is available for both iOS and Android devices.

The new Apple devices are available across Apple.com and Apple authorised resellers like Unicorn. Blinkit has joined hands with this Apple reseller for iPhone 14 deliveries in select cities. The real highlight is the claimed time of delivery.

Company founder Albinder Dhindsa claims Blinkit will “bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes.” Quick deliveries of smartphones like these were previously limited to ecommerce websites like Flipkart. This is the first time— that we can think of— that another well-known company is promising to deliver smartphones in what may be record time, if at all it can live up to those claims.

Dhindsa has urged customers to update their Blinkit app on iOS and Android to the latest version in order to make use of the facility. As we mentioned earlier, the service is limited to Delhi and Mumbai at this point. There is no word if and when Blinkit will offer a similar service in other cities.

Apple launched the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 7 at the ‘Far Out’ event.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max come with several differences this year. Whereas the iPhone 14 Plus is the first iPhone to come in the Plus model after the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. The non-pro model iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus comes equipped with the older A15 bionic chipset which was also there in the Apple iPhone 13 model.

Meanwhile the Pro models come with the new more powerful A16 Bionic chipset, 48MP main camera and the new ‘Dynamic Island’ notch.

