iPhone 14 series launch effect: Apple discontinues iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11

Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to make way for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has stopped selling the iPhone 11, too, and the iPhone 12 Mini. With no iPhone 14 Mini, iPhone 13 Mini is the only mini-iPhone that Apple makes now.

Discontinuing a pro and pro max model isn’t anything new for Apple once a new, more powerful option has arrived. But usually, the newer models are priced either the same or with a slight difference. This year, though, things are a little different.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. This is Rs 10,000 more than what iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost at launch. For more details on pricing, be sure to read our full coverage report below:

At the same time, prices of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have been slashed in India. The iPhone 13 now starts at Rs 69,900 which is a Rs 10,000 reduction from its launch price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 13 Mini starts at Rs 64,900, now, as against its launch price which was Rs 69,900.

Apple retired the iPhone XR last year. This year it’s the iPhone 11. This means the iPhone 12 is now the cheapest entry-point option if you’re looking to buy a modern-day iPhone. There is no iPhone 12 Mini either. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 59,900.

Obviously, you can get it cheaper during online sales. Similarly, you will be able to find one of the discontinued models until stocks last.

Apple launched the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its Far Out 2022 event on September 7. With the mini gone, the iPhone 14 becomes the most affordable option in the line-up. It has a 6.1-inch screen like the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Plus sees Apple returning to its “plus” shenanigans again after many years. It has a 6.7-inch display, same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Speaking of which, there’s clear demarcation between pro and non-pro iPhones this year with Apple bringing sizeable upgrades to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max including a more powerful screen with pill-shape “dynamic island” notch redesign, faster A16 Bionic chip, and a higher-res 48MP main sensor along with a more potent telephoto system.

