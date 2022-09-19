iPhone 14 Pro users reporting camera shake, vibration in apps like TikTok and Instagram

Some iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining of a flaw in the phone’s camera performance in third-party apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. The unhappy users have taken it to Reddit and Twitter to share their experiences of how they are unable to take photos and videos using third party apps with their new iPhone 14 Pro. They report problems like camera shaking, rattling, and even “strange mechanical noises” when using the camera of third-party apps.

First spotted by 9to5mac, the problem occurs for Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok camera apps. Some users have also made a video of the problem and shared on social media. In one of the videos shared by a TikTok user Damian Munoz, it is seen that iPhone 14 Pro’s camera module is rattling alongside the app-camera problem.

Apple YouTuber Luke Miani has also posted a video on Twitter showing how his iPhone 14 Pro camera vibrates when using Snapchat on the phone. The photos appear blurry and a weird rattling noise is heard coming from the camera module. Users are complaining of jitters when recording video from the camera within the apps.

According to AppleInsider report, the latest iOS update on iPhone 14 Pro brings several camera-focused changes including a 48-megapixel sensor and an Action Mode. It states that the problem could be related to the optical image stabilization. The new bug does not seem to be affecting the primary camera of iPhone which means it is some kind of software bug and could require these apps to work on it. There is a possibility that these apps aren’t compatible with new iPhone 14 Pro camera changes.

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event earlier this month. The iPhone 14 Pro features a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel (f/1.78) primary camera, a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 12-megapixel (f/2.8) camera. There is a single front camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.