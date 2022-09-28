iPhone 14 Pro randomly restarting while charging for some users: Report.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro has had a bumpy start. At first, the phone faced some serious camera-related issues that caused the camera to shake and, in some cases, even make loud grinding noise. While Apple says it has fixed the issue, a new bug has now started to show up for some users that causes the iPhone 14 Pro to randomly restart itself when put in charging.

According to 9to5mac report, some users are reporting of a battery-related glitch that causes the phone to restart while charging through Magsafe or Lightning.

First related Reddit post on this issue came nearly a week ago. “I just got the iPhone 14 Pro and ever since I noticed that it restarts while charging (magsafe/cable). I cant find anything online and other than that it functions as normal. It does not restart at all while its off the charger. Anyone else having similar issues?” wrote the iPhone user.

Reportedly, Apple suggested few tips to fix the issue like trying full restore from backup with DFU, full restore from backup with Recovery Mode, disable optimized charging or uninstall the Eufy app but apparently nothing worked for the user.

Another user in response to these tips said that the problem occurs only when battery is charging between 90-95%, especially 93 per cent the only thing that worked was disabling background app refreshfor that user.

“Restore your device and set it up as new. Test it out. If issues persist consider returning within 14 day return period. Could be Kernel Panic, could be just a bug,” suggested a different user. It is unclear of exactly how many phones are affected by this issue. Apple has not responded on this yet.

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first bug for iPhone 14 series. Many iPhone 14 owners have also been complaining of poor volume level and bad call quality on CarPlay. While Apple is yet to confirm on this, it has acknowledged issues with data migration to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may freeze user transfer their data from an older iPhone. Apple suggests to force restart the phone in case device remains hanged for 5 minutes or more.

