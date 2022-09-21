iPhone 14 Pro lineup apparently a hit with buyers, Apple asks suppliers to ramp up production: Report

It has been only few days that the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max went up for sale and so far the demand has been strong. So strong that Apple has reportedly asked Foxconn to ramp up the production of its Pro 14 line by as much as 10 per cent.

According to the latest survey by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has asked supply partner Foxconn to increase iPhone 14 Pro production by 10 per cent. This comes a week after Kuo reported that the Pro 14 models were selling better than the non-Pro models.

“Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai [Foxconn] to switch the producton lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple’s product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22,” Kuo wrote in a tweet.

Kuo in his recent blog post also wrote that the switch in product line will enable iPhone 14 Pro models to contribute as much as up to 65 percent of the total iPhone 14 shipments in 2H22. This was previously estimated to be around 55–60 per cent. He said that currently iPhone 14 Pro Max contributes 30 to 35 per cent of the total iPhone 14 shipments and is the most popular iPhone 14 model.

Kuo further expects Apple to offer a “positive outlook for 4Q22 at the next earnings call in late October” considering the iPhone product mix is “improving.” He made a list of companies including names like Sony, Largan, LG Innotek, Alps, Minebea, Samsung Display, Foxconn Technology and Hon Hai that will be the prime beneficiaries of this production increase in 4Q22, if it happens.

According to 9to5mac report, Apple for now is focusing on the premium iPhone 14 Pro models and later could reduce its production to focus on the regular models as they are expected to stay longer in demand. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are cheaper than the Pro models and come with very minor upgrades over its predecessors.

