iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to come with relocated privacy indicators: Reports

Apple is all set to launch its new flagship phones — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max—at an event on September 7. Amidst the series of upgrades that are expected in upcoming phones, a noteworthy but rumoured feature, could be the new location for camera and microphone’s privacy indicators in the Pro models of iPhone.

The iPhone 14 Pro edition is said to drop the notch in favour of a set of two cut outs in the display this time. The phone is rumoured to come with one pill-shaped cut out and one punch-hole. According to a new report from 9to5Mac, Apple could merge these two cut outs through a software making it appear as a single unified pill-shaped cut out in the display. However, this unified view will appear only when the indicators are active. The report claims that Apple could use the blank space between the two cut outs to display the privacy indicators for camera and microphone when they are in use.

Since the upcoming iPhones are likely to be powered by OLED displays, the Cupertino-based company has an option to turn off the pixels located between the two cut outs. The current iPhones have these indicators at the right of the notch. The privacy indicators are basically the green and orange dots that you see when the camera or microphones gets activated in the device.

“The one pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max Pro has been adopted as the separation would look odd while using the smartphones.” said Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple is set to launch this year’s iPhone line up at its Far Out Event scheduled on September 7. The company is said to unveil range of new devices on this event including four new iPhones, three new smartwatches and a refreshed AirPods Pro 2.