iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max apparently a hit with buyers; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus not so much

iPhone 14 series was launched at the Far Out Event and soon the Apple’s iPhone 14 line up was put on sale; however, the iPhone 14 Plus remained an exception and was launched later on October 7 – a month after. iPhone 14 “Plus” marked a comeback of “Plus” iPhones as the Cupertino’s tech giant had discontinued the Plus line up with the launch of iPhone 8 Plus in 2017.

Close to 5 years later in 2022, with iPhone 14 Plus launch, it’s safe to assume that Apple expected this variant to do better and delivering a bigger iPhone with comparatively lesser pricing than Pro models; however, things don’t seem to work as planned as DigiTimes reports that the sales of both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are getting “overshadowed” by an “enthusiastic” response to the Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It adds that despite differences in sales performance between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones, the total shipment figure will likely be the same as iPhone 13 line up in the second half of 2021.

Macrumors report that if there’s no change in the sales figure of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple may apparently cut down the orders of 90 million iPhones to 80 million units.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that the demand for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is worse than third-gen iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 Mini – the demand for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus is “lackluster”, according to a report from Macrumors.

As reported by MacRumours, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claims that iPhone 14 panel orders are down by 38% as compared to its predecessor iPhone 13 at the same time last year.

Furthermore, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to see high demand in the market. Apple is reported to focus more on Pro models, than standard iPhones.