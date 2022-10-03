iPhone 14 Pro camera bump leading to wireless charging woes for some users, says report

It seems that the list for iPhone issues has become endless. After problems like shaky camera, overheating, and data migration, some iPhone 14 Pro users are now complaining of a charger compatibility issue. According to a report by GizmoChina, these users have complained that the oversized camera bump of iPhone 14 Pro is causing compatibility issues between wireless chargers and the iPhone 14 Pro.

Taking it to various forums, users write that iPhone 14 Pro is incompatible with several wireless chargers due to the large camera bump at the back. The oversized camera bump is apparently preventing the magnetic chargers from holding the phone in place. Some users have complained of excessive shaking when using third-party apps adding that the shaky camera configuration could most likely be causing this problem.

Last month, several iPhone 14 Pro users complained of issues with its camera when trying to click a photo or shoot a video using third-party apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Users reported problems like shaky camera, rattling noise and even making “strange mechanical noises.” Apple later acknowledged the issue and fixed it in a patch update.

This is not all. Some users in the past have also reported problems with the phone camera’s landscape orientation. Users were facing an issue with photos when clicked by zooming in landscape mode on iPhone 14 Pro Max. The photos came out looking soft with less details. Apple, however, has fixed this issue. In the same update, the company also patched the migration and activation issue that came during the set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last month at its Far Out event. The new series this year consists of four phones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are charged by the latest A16 Bionic chipset whereas the vanilla models come with an A15 chipset, the same as we saw last year in iPhone13.

