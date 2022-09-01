iPhone 14 price increase to be lower than expected relative to iPhone 13, says new report

The iPhone 14 series, which is set to launch globally on September 7, will be priced not too far off from their predecessor models, according to a report. While some reports have hinted at a price bump of up to a $100, analysts at TrendForce believe the iPhone 14 line-up would be priced more aggressively to the tune of around $50 more than the iPhone 13 models.

One of the reasons behind this could be the fact that Apple may not launch an iPhone 14 Mini this year which is to say the iPhone 14 would end up taking its place and therefore should be priced closer to the Mini pricing. There will be an iPhone 14 Max model, this year, as per reports, that would then take its place in positioning and pricing.

If one was to take iPhone 13 price in context, the iPhone 14 could be priced at around $750 ($50 more than the iPhone 13 Mini), according to TrendForce. The iPhone 14 Max could be priced at around $850 ($50 more than the iPhone 13) similarly.

The iPhone 14 Pro models— iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max— could be priced at $1,050 and $1,150, respectively, based on the same logic. If this comes out true, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, could end up being one of the most aggressively priced “pro” iPhones ever when you factor in the long list of upgrades that Apple is supposedly working on for them.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be considerably higher-specced than their predecessors and the seemingly more regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. Rumour has it that they would come with a more powerful 120Hz LTPO display with always-on functionality and the Apple A16 processor. They are further said to come with faster LPDDR5 RAM and a new 48MP main sensor with 8K video recording support. Apple is also apparently planning an upgraded ultrawide-angle camera in these models.

Whatever be the case, the launch isn’t very far off now. Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during its Fall Out event possibly alongside new Apple Watches. Stay tuned for more.