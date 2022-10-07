iPhone 14 Plus versus iPhone 14: Specs, prices compared and which one should you buy

Apple this year launched four phones under its latest iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the Pro models are pricier ones, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are the two choices that may put many in dilemma of which one to buy.

Many would say that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is simply a choice between two iPhones- one with smaller display and other with a slightly larger display. The iPhone 14 Plus is now out for purchase. It is slightly pricier than the iPhone 14 but come with nearly same specs with slight changes here and there. Here is a close comparison between the two phones to help you decide on which phone should you buy of the two.

Display: The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Plus variant comes with a slightly larger display size of 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. If you want a basic iPhone with a larger display then go for iPhone 14 Plus.

Design: The phones are built out of Aerospace-grade aluminium with Ceramic Shield front. The phones come with water resistant rating to withstand a water pressure of up to 6 metres for up to 30 minutes. Both phones are compatible with MagSafe cases, wallets, wireless chargers and more

Emergency SOS: Both the phone models come with Emergency SOS feature.

Crash detection: Both the phones come with crash detection feature that calls the emergency services and notify your emergency contacts in case it detects a severe car crash.

Camera: Both the iPhones come with same camera specs. They are equipped with advanced dual camera system including a 12MP main lens and an ultrawide lens. Apple has added the Photonic Engine technology across the entire iPhone 14 models that is said to significantly improve photo quality in low light conditions. Both phones come with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Both come with 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Battery life: iPhone 14 Plus apparently has a slightly bigger battery life than the basic one. Apple claims that iPhone 14 Plus offers a 26 hours of video playback whereas iPhone 14 offers up to 20 hours of video playback. Audio playback is 100 hours and 80 hours of playback. Both come with fast charging capability.

Processor: It is for the first time that the new iPhones come with last year’s chipset. Apple this time has added its latest A16 chipset only to the Pro models. iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with A15 Bionic chipset with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. Both have Face ID detection.

5G Support: Both come with 5G capability.

Storage models: Both the phones come in three storage models- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models. The two phones come with dual eSIM support.

Which one should you buy?

iPhone 4 Plus acts as a midpoint between a cheaper iPhone 14 and pricier iPhone 14 Pro. If you want to own a basic iPhone but from the latest series and with slightly bigger display and bigger battery life then buy iPhone 14 Plus.

ALSO READ | Apple to start selling iPhone 14 Plus in India from today: Check price, full specs