iPhone 14 Plus at September 7 Far Out event: Apple to launch an iPhone ‘plus’ model after years, new leak suggests

When Apple first announced their comparatively bigger screen-sized iPhones in 2014, they added “Plus” suffix to the model. Starting with 6 Plus, Apple officially ended the Plus series with iPhone 8 Plus and started using Max suffix with XS Max in 2018. This is why everyone so far believed that the larger model of iPhone would be a Max. However, that is not the case, apparently.

Apple leakster Tommy Boi has discovered protective cases available for an iPhone 14 Plus on an e-commerce platform called ESR and shared it on Twitter. The rumours and leaked images left Apple fans in delusion as to what to expect in the upcoming iPhone 14 line up or is the iPhone “Plus” series making a comeback with iPhone 14 Plus in Far Out Event 2022?

However, there is no reason a third-party e-commerce platform should use a terminology that has not been used since 2017 by the manufacturers. Following this, another e-commerce platform called Casetify also launched a section on their website briefing iPhone 14 cases, and added a page which takes you to iPhone 14 Plus Cases.

There’s no confirmation of any iPhone 14 Plus from Cupertino which makes it hard to say there will be any “Plus” model in the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The iPhones reportedly releasing on September 7 in Apple’s Far Out event will be as follows- a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus/Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. Apple’s Far Out event will be held in Apple Park, Cupertino and the event will release the iPhone 14 series possibly along with new AirPods Pro and Watch Series 8. Watch this space for more details coming out of Apple’s Fall Out iPhone 14 launch event on September 7.