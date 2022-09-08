iPhone 14 launch: Samsung trolls Apple again

Last week ahead of the Apple launch event, Samsung took a dig at the iPhone through a parody video. Samsung mocked Apple’s Far Out event invitation and instead showed off the features of its latest products — Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It doesn’t end there though as Samsung Mobile US’ has now gone on to share a range of cryptic tweets which appear to be attacking the new iPhone 14 series colour, purple.

In its tweet Samsung wrote “Cool Story Bro ” with purple dots emoji. Users believe that this was Samsung’s way of making fun for bringing out the purple colour after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 which was also launched in purple colour option.

Samsung also shared another tweet which read ” Let us know when it folds.” To this users believe that is the way for mocking Apple for not having a foldable iPhone yet. Although rumors out there that Apple is currently working on a foldable Apple iPhone however there is no such confirmation about the same.

There are still several Apple analysts out there who believe that the first foldable Apple iPhone will be out in 2025.

Samsung has trolled Apple many times in the past. Samsung has made fun of Apple iPhones notch, removal of headphone jack and even when the company decided not to ship chargers along with the iPhone.

Apple recently launched the Apple iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event. The iPhone 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island notch design is getting a lot of attention naturally. The Apple iPhones also come with powerful cameras and bigger batteries.

