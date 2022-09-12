iPhone 14, iPhone 4 Pro more expensive in India? Know how much they cost in other countries

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event held at its Cupertino campus. The company unveiled four new iPhones this year- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has launched the new iPhones in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches display sizes with several upgrades like bigger camera, bigger battery, Dynamic Island notch, selfie autofocus and more.

While the pre-orders for the new iPhone 14 are already on, the sales for all iPhones except Plus model will begin from September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale in October in India. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will sell in 128GB, 256GB and 256GB models while the Pro variants will have an additional 1TB storage variant.

The price for iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 14 Pro will sell at starting price of Rs 1,29,900 while the Pro Max will come at Rs 1,39,900. These prices include the 18% GST and 22% custom duties.

While the iPhone 14 price in the US remain same as iPhone 13 in 2021, Apple has reportedly hiked the prices in several other key markets including India. Here is a close comparison of these prices so that you get an idea of how much they cost in other countries.

In United States: The price of iPhone 14 starts at USD799 or Rs 63,572.04. The 14 Plus costs Rs USD899 or Rs 71,528.49. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max cost USD999 or 79,484.94 and USD 1,099 or Rs 87,446.00 respectively. Despite cheaper prices, it’s a bad idea to get your iPhone from there as they will come with no SIM tray and ship with eSIM. You will have to throw your physical SIM in this case and apply for eSIM. This also means you will not be able to easily go back to your Android.

In Canada: The iPhone 14 in Canada starts at CAD 1099 or Rs 67,268.08, the iPhone 14 Plus at CAD 1249 or Rs 76,449.34, iPhone 14 Pro at CAD 1399 or Rs 85,649.53 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at CAD 1549 or Rs 94,832.82.

In China: The starting price of iPhone 14 in HongKong is HK 8599 or Rs 87,166.00. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at HK 7699 or Rs 78,029.78. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at HK 8599 or Rs 87,152.42. The price of iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at HK 9399 or Rs 95,278.98.

In Singapore: The starting price of iPhone 14 is SGD 1299 or Rs 73,995.14. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at SGD 1499 or Rs 85,387.77. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at SGD 1,649 or Rs 93,925.41 while the 14 Pro Max begins at SGD 1,799 or Rs 1,02,469.26.

In UAE: The iPhone 14 price in Dubai starts at AED 3,399 or Rs 73,622.54. iPhone 14 Plus starts at AED 3,799 or Rs 73,622.54. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at AED 4,299 or Rs 93,109.60 while the Pro Max will sell at starting price of AED 4,699 or Rs 1,01,779.92.

While the iPhone 14 is selling at comparatively cheaper rates in the above countries, there is also a country like Turkey that has seen a steep pricing this year. According to a research report by Nukeni, Turkey has replaced Brazil to have the world’s most expensive iPhones this year citing the severe economic crisis and increasing inflation rate. The price increase is applied across all models. Brazil takes the second spot.

In Australia: The iPhone 14 starts at A$1399 or Rs 76,638.55. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at A$1579 or Rs 86,499.13. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at A$1749 or Rs 95,811.89 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at A$1899 or Rs 1,04,029.03.