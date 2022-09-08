iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus VERSUS iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Every difference that you wanted to know

Apple has launched the iPhone 14 series. There are four models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are updates to iPhone 13 (review). The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are replacing the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (review) — both of which have now been discontinued. Things are a little different this year. There is no iPhone 14 Mini and, also, the iPhone 14 pro models are coming with sizeable upgrades making them stand out against their non-pro counterparts even more than their predecessors.

The design scheme is broadly the same. The build materials, too, remain the same mostly. The iPhone 14 especially is virtually indistinguishable from the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro looks exactly like the iPhone 13 Pro from the behind. But flip it over and you’ll find Apple’s brand-new pill-shape “dynamic island” notch. It’s safe to say, it’s going to be a major defining feature of the iPhone 14 Pro models. Possibly, a key sales driver, too. You get three cameras in the pro iPhone 14, like before, but the hardware has been completely redone.

The hardware bit overall is exciting with Apple focusing on under the hood tweaks to make the iPhone 14 line-up more relevant with the times. With features like satellite SOS connectivity and improved battery life, these new iPhones are probably one of the most complete package deals that Apple has ever done. So, without further ado, let’s dig in and find out all the differences between the four new iPhones Apple has launched for 2022 and beyond.

Design: All the models have ceramic shield on the front. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have surgical-grade stainless steel frame. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have aerospace-grade aluminium frame. They’re all IP68 rated and have a Lightning connector for charging and data-syncing.

Display: The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 14 Plus sees Apple returning to its “plus” shenanigans again after many years. It has a 6.7-inch display, same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get Apple’s new pill-shaped “dynamic island” notch and always-on capabilities. These “pro” displays can also peak 2000nits under direct sunlight and 1600nits in HDR even as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can only pull up to 1200nits (in HDR).

Processor: iPhone 14 Pro models come with Apple’s new A16 Bionic processor even as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus make do with the older A15, though it’s the 5-core GPU version from the iPhone 13 Pro (not 4-core like the 13).

Cameras: Apple is also keeping top-tier camera machinery for iPhone 14 Pro models, outfitting them with a brand-new 48MP main sensor with a second-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a telephoto system with a 6x optical zoom range. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide in these phones. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a 12MP main sensor with f/1.5 aperture paired with another 12MP ultrawide. On the front, all the four iPhones comes with a 12MP camera with autofocus.

Prices: iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 89,900, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900, respectively.