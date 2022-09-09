iPhone 14 has satellite connectivity but will this new Apple tech work in India? All details

Apple has finally zeroed down on its partner company for the much-talked about emergency satellite connectivity feature in the newly launched iPhone 14 series. According to a Reuters report, the company has roped in Globalstar for satellite service that will allow iPhone 14 users to send messages from location that may not have cellular network coverage.

Reportedly, despite Apple paying 95% of the approved Capex for the new satellites required for the service, Globalstar will still need to raise additional debt to construct and deploy the satellites.

Apple says that your iPhone will try to connect you via satellite in case you are trying to contact from area outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The feature will be available with an iOS 16 software update coming in November 2022.

While the company has already confirmed the feature for US and Canada, things may be a little tricky for the India market as and when the feature comes here. Apple may have to push a little extra for the satellite connectivity in India. This is because India has a restriction on satellite phones. The company may require several government approvals to launch the feature including an NOC from the telecom department.

Satellite phones in India are allowed with specific permission from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India or as provisioned by M/s BSNL in accordance with license granted to M/s BSNL for provision and operation of satellite based service using Gateway installed in India.

Apple on September 7 announced its new iPhone 14 series. The next-gen of iPhone 14 comes in four variants- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new lineup comes Emergency SOS satellite connectivity and car crash detection. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will sell at Rs 79900 and Rs 89900 respectively. The price for iPhone 14 Pro will start at Rs 1,29,900 and for iPhone 14 Pro Max it is Rs 1,39,900. The iPhone 14 and the Pro model will go for sale on September 16 while the iPhone 14 Plus will come on October 7. The pre-order for all iPhones starts today at 5:30 pm.

