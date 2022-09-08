iPhone 14 gets Notify Me button on Amazon, pre-orders to start from September 9

Apple’s latest launch iPhone 14 series is now showing a Notify Me button on Amazon. The company launched the new series of iPhone at its much-awaited Far Out event on September 7. The Notify Me button is basically an availability alert sent by Amazon to inform when the product is in stock or available for pre-orders.

Apple has launched four new phones under its iPhone 14 lineup- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch and 14 Plus sport a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays with 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision. The phones are powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU. The two phones have dual camera system with the main camera using a larger sensor with 1.9µm pixels and has a brighter f/1.5 aperture that delivers 49percent better image quality in low light than iPhone 13 camera. There’s a new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video and comes with an autofocus for the first time.

Apple has introduced two new safety features across all iPhone 14- Crash detection feature and Emergency SOS. The Crash Detection on iPhone can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. The Emergency SOS combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. The phones come with 5G support. The US models of the phone have dropped the physical SIM cards in favour of eSIM.

The iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max is a premium version of the iPhone 14. While the two phones come with same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, Apple has this time dropped the broad notch in phones in favour of a pill-shaped cutout that will contain Face ID components and a circular cutout for the selfie camera.

Apple has introduced an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with what it calls as Dynamic Island design. It maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 Pricing and availability: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. The pre-order starts from September 9 with iPhone 14 availability beginning September 16, and iPhone 14 Plus beginning October 7. The customers can get iPhone 14 for Rs 79900 and iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 89900.

The price for iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and for iPhone 14 Pro Max it is Rs 1,39,900. The phones will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The pre-order begins on September 9, with availability beginning September 16.