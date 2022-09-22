iPhone 14 effect: This man travelled from Kochi to Dubai to be among the first to buy Apple’s latest iPhone

We all know how much hyped iPhone sales are amongst the smartphone enthusiasts around the globe but Dheeraj Palliyil from Kochi went a tad extra mile to get one from himself. Pallivil travelled a distance of roughly 3,000 kms from Kochi to Dubai to make sure he is amongst the first ones to get the newly released iPhone 14.

Dheeraj Palliyil, a cinematographer and a businessman from Kochi travelled all the way to a premium reseller in Dubai’s Mirdif City Centre to purchase the newly released iPhone 14 Pro model. Reportedly, he purchased the iPhone in Dubai at 7 am IST on September 16, a few hours before it was released in India.

Dheeraj allegedly paid AED 5,949 for the long-desired iPhone 14 Pro and he spent Rs 40,000 on his ticket fare and visa fee. It’s not the first time Dheeraj did something like this. According to a Times of India report, he first travelled to Dubai in 2017 to get the iPhone 8.

He made similar trips to Dubai to get the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 prior to their respective launch dates in India. Earlier the sale of iPhone in Dubai started weeks before the beginning of the sale in India, said Dheeraj. So, it was a different experience to fly to Dubai to get the newly launched iPhone.

He says that it gives him a special feeling to purchase the newly launched iPhone as the first customer when thousands are waiting outside the shop.

Dheeraj claims himself to be a huge technology enthusiast and is greatly inspired by Apple’s former CEO Steve Jobs who passed away in 2011.

“This is my way of commemorating his work,” Dheeraj says