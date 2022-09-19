iPhone 14 effect: Samsung to bring satellite connectivity to Galaxy phones, says report

The conversations and speculations on satellite connectivity in phones have been around for quite some time now. Apple was said to be working on its since iPhone 13 but it ultimately materialised with its latest iPhone 14 launch.

The feature basically allows you to send SOS messages during distress from areas with poor or no internet connection. Google’s Android head also recently confirmed that Android 14 will support the feature in 2023. But that’s not the end to this story. Reportedly now Samsung is set to join this bandwagon and introduce a satellite connectivity features in its next Galaxy series of smartphones.

Going by a tweet shared by tipster Ricciolo, Samsung is reportedly planning to include the satellite connectivity feature in its flagship Galaxy smartphones.

samsung to jump the " SOS satellite S*** " bandwagon .. #next — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) September 15, 2022

It is unclear exactly which Samsung smartphones will come with this feature. There are talks that Samsung could induct the satellite signal support in its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones which is said to launch in January next year. There are chances that the new Galaxy S23 series could come equipped with this feature.

Currently, the satellite connectivity feature is only available for iPhone 14 series models for users in the US and Canada. Apple has confirmed that the service will go live in November this year and will be free for the initial two years.

Apple’s Emergency SOS feature will take 15 seconds to send a simple SOS message with a clear sky and several minutes during windy weather. The Satellite Connectivity feature relies on line-of-site communication with satellites that float above the Earth’s surface. Apple has joined hands with Globalstar network for its SOS feature for iPhone 14 and other iPhone 14 models. At the moment, it is unknown which service will Samsung use but a PhoneArena report suggests that it may reach out Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service provider as its satellite connectivity provider.

