iPhone 14 does not have any SIM card tray; here’s why 

Apple has launched its iPhone 14 line and this time it has come with many new features. The iPhones even come with a nifty display cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro which is called Dynamic Island.

At the same time it has also become official that the new Apple iPhone 14 series will be sold without the physical SIM trays but this is only for the US. Apple users will be able to use two eSIMs at once and can even store more than that.

For those who don’t know what an eSIM is, they are basically digital/electronic SIM cards. This means that the smartphone can be arranged remotely and there is no need to go to the store to get a physical SIM. Speaking of benefits, this will make it easier for users to switch networks.

Users will be able to transfer their eSIM between iPhones with the help of Bluetooth. Many users in the US have already started using eSIM support and even iPhones have supported them since 2018.

If any user is on a major US cell phone network — AT&T, Verizon or even T- Mobile they don’t need to have a physical SIM tray as it won’t impact them so much. They can easily download an eSIM from any of the networks.

