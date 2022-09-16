iPhone 14, 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2 sale in India starts today: Check price, offers and more

iPhone 14 series and the next-gen Apple watches which were announced by Apple at its Far Out event on September 7 is available for buying from today. While the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max will go on sale at 5:30pm today, the iPhone 14 Plus availability begins from October 7. Apple will also start selling Apple Watch SE and Watch Series from today. The company has said that Apple Watch Ultra and new Airpods Pro will be available from September 23.

Buyers can head to Apple’s online store or to any Apple authorized reseller across the country to purchase the new Apple devices. Apple is giving a 5% instant cashback of up to Rs 6000 with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards on orders over Rs 5490. There’s also of No Cost EMI for 3 or 6 months for purchase. Those buying a new iPhone can also exchange their current smartphone for instant credit. You can save up to Rs 46120 on your new iPhone under the Apple Trade in offer.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price: The price of iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base variant that comes with 128GB of storage. The 256GB storage variant and the 512GB variant of the device cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The phone will be available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Product (Red) colour shades.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900. This is for the base variant with 128GB of storage. The 256GB storage model costs Rs 1,39,900, 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,59,900 and the 1TB storage model costs Rs 1,79,900 in India. The phone will sell in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black colour variants. The iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs 1,39,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB model costs Rs 149900. The 512GB model costs Rs 1,69,900 and lastly the 1TB comes at Rs 1,89,900. Those buying from Amazon can avail up to Rs 16,000 on new iPhones in exchange for an old and eligible phone. Alongside, Amazon is also giving Rs 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC Credit Card transactions on iPhone 14 series.

Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch 8 Series price: The Apple Watch Series 8 Apple that comes with range of new safety features and health features including a temperature sensor will cost you Rs 45,900. The Aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will sell in Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Product Red colour options, while the stainless steel edition will be available in Silver, Gold and Graphite colour options.

The Apple Watch SE costs Rs 29,900. The watch is claimed to be 20 percent faster than its predecessor and comes with the same S8 chip in Apple Watch Series 8. It is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium cases, in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver finishes.