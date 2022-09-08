iPhone 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max launched in India: Prices, pre-order, availability details and more

Apple launched the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its Far Out 2022 event on September 7. There is no iPhone 14 Mini making the iPhone 14 the default entry-point into the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Plus gets you a “pro max” size screen at a more affordable price point. The Phone 14 and 14 Plus are an incremental update to last year’s regular iPhone 13. The more significant upgrades have been reserved for the pro models this year.

Like say for instance, only the pro iPhone 14 models are getting Apple’s new A16 Bionic processor even as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus make do with the older A15, though it’s the 6-core GPU version from the iPhone 13 Pro (not 5-core like the 13). The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get you more powerful screens, too, with Apple’s new pill-shaped “dynamic island” notch and always-on capabilities. These “pro” displays can also peak 2000nits under direct sunlight and 1600nits in HDR even as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can only pull up to 1200nits (in HDR).

Apple is also keeping top-dollar camera machinery for iPhone 14 Pro models, outfitting them with a brand-new 48MP main sensor with a second-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a telephoto system with a 6x optical zoom range.

For more details on Apple’s iPhone 14 series full hardware, be sure to read our coverage report below:

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched, price in India starts at Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colours:

Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colours:

Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro prices in India:

iPhone 14: Rs 79,900 (128GB), Rs 89,900 (256GB), Rs 1,09,900 (512GB)

iPhone 14 Plus: Rs 89,900 (128GB), Rs 99,900 (256GB), Rs 1,19,900 (512GB)

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices in India:

iPhone 14 Pro: Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), Rs 1,79,900 (1TB)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Rs 1,39,900 (128GB), Rs 1,49,900 (256GB), Rs 1,69,900 (512GB), Rs 1,89,900 (1TB)

iPhone 14 series India sale, pre-order dates:

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-orders in India will start from September 9 (5:30pm).

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will go on sale starting September 16. iPhone 14 Plus will be available a bit later from October 7.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 launch event highlights: iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE announced