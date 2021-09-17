iPhone 13 series pre-orders go live at 5:30 PM today: Check India prices, offers available and other details

The phones will become available from September 24

Apple will kick off pre-orders for its iPhone 13 series, unveiled earlier this week, in India at 5:30 pm today. Pre-orders for the new iPhone series will simultaneously go lives in 30 regions and countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, China, and Japan. This is the first time that Apple will launch the product in India during the first wave.

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as an upgrade to the iPhone 12 series models launched last year. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with dual-rear cameras, while the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models feature triple-rear cameras.

Customers in India can pre-order the new iPhones either through Apple’s online store or retail and e-commerce channels. Apple distributor Ingram Macro is will make the iPhone 13 series available at over 3,200 retail locations, while Redington will offer the phones in 3,500 locations. Flipkart and Amazon will also take pre-orders. The phones will become available from September 24, according to reports.

The base 128GB variant iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB variants for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The Pro model’s 128GB base variant starts at Rs 1,19,900. The 256GB and 512GB models will cost Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. The Pro model also comes in a 1TB variant, costing Rs 1,69,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a price tag of Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively, while the top-of-the-line 1TB model will cost Rs 1,79,900.

The cheapest model in the series — the iPhone 13 Mini — starts at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. Its 256GB and 512GB storage variants will be available for Rs 79,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively.

This is the first time that Apple has made the 128GB variant as the base option for non-Pro models. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first iPhones to offer the 1TB storage option.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models will be available in pink, blue, red, midnight, and starlight colours, while the higher-end Pro models come in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue.

There is a Rs 6,000-cashback on pre-ordering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini using an HDFC Bank card through an Apple Authorised Distributor. The cashback for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is Rs 5,000. Select retail outlets are offering an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the new series in exchange for an older handset, the reports suggest.

The Apple online store will offer benefits of up to Rs 46,120 for trading in iPhone 8 or newer models. EMI options are also available for the new iPhone series.

The iPhone 13 series comes with Apple’s new A15 Bionic SoC and all four models run iOS 15.