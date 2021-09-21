iPhone 13 series: Apple delivers on ‘bigger battery’ promise

According to Apple's numbers, the 13 Pro Max's battery makes up a healthy fraction of some laptop batteries

iPhone batteries have grown 13 per cent on an average since last year, according to information on the website of hazardous material information and response company Chemtrec. The document, posted on behalf of iPhone-maker Apple, showed that the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery is nearly comparable to the likes of the Nintendo Switch.

Battery sizes in the document are reported in watt-hours instead of milliamp hours, the more traditional practice. While most smartphone manufacturers report their battery sizes in milliamp hours, it is often less accurate and difficult to compare. According to the information on Chemtrec’s website, the iPhone 13 Mini battery has recorded a 9 per cent increase from its predecessor to 9.34Wh. The iPhone 13 packs a 12.41Wh battery, a 15.1-per cent rise, while the iPhone 13 Pro is powered by a 11.97Wh battery, up 11 per cent. The battery in the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 16.5Wh, up a staggering 16.5 per cent from its previous generation.

The significant aspect of the bigger batteries is how it varies in each new device. The earlier iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro had the same-size battery. Now, however, the iPhone 13 has a bigger battery than the 13 Pro. While the phone sizes are similar, the Pro has a higher refresh rate, an extra GPU core, and additional cameras, leaving little room for a bigger battery, it seems.