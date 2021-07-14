iPhone 13 rumour round-up: From faster chip to improved cameras, everything we know so far about Apple’s 2021 iPhones

There have not been any predictions regarding charging in the report. (Representational image)

iPhone 13: With Apple’s new lineup of its flagship phones around the corner, the rumours regarding iPhone 13 are rife. A Bloomberg report has it that the 2021 lineup of iPhones would be similar to the models released last year in terms of their size. However, there could be a twist – a smaller display notch. The new iPhone is also expected to be an “iterative” upgrade over the previous year’s lineup, having improved camera, display and processor. The report has also said that out of the four new devices that are likely to be announced in September, at least one can be expected to have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide or LTPO display.

LTPO is a technology that Cupertino has worked with in the past for its smartwatches, as it helps dynamically adjust the refresh rates of the screen in order to save battery. The Bloomberg report’s prediction regarding a smaller display notch and the LTPO display is in line with the predictions made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that both Pro models of iPhones that would be announced this year would have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and have LTPO displays.

Rumour mill also states that it is not likely that Cupertino will include an in-display fingerprint sensor in this year’s lineup even though it has tested the technology. Fingerprint scanner in the power buttons is also not likely for 2021 iPhones.

The Bloomberg report has however said that an improved optical zoom would be included so that users could experience a better video recording, with Kuo having earlier predicted that both the Pro models could see a boost in the ultrawide cameras.

There have not been any predictions regarding charging in the report, even as rumour mill has said that the 2021 iPhone lineup might not have any ports at all, relying entirely on MagSafe instead of the traditional Lightning port. However, Kuo said that Cupertino is of the opinion that its MagSafe technology is not mature enough right now to be the sole method for iPhone charging, indicating that Lightning ports could stay for at least this year’s lineup. However, Cupertino has silently released its MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 in India this week itself, which could be looked at as the company trying to assess the acceptance around MagSafe and its performance, and while it may not roll out iPhones this year relying solely on MagSafe, that stage might not be very far away when Lightning ports could be removed entirely from Apple’s flagship phone.

Whether these features would be included in the new lineup or not, the company is preparing for its iPhone sales of the new model to be big, having reportedly ordered up to 90 million units for the initial period after the launch that would extend to 2021-end. If true, this is a significant increase over its typical order size of 75 million units.