iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max launched with 120Hz ProMotion display: Specs, India price, other details

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four configurations.

Apple at its ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday launched the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, its next-generation top-of-the-line iPhones for 2021 and beyond. Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with ‘sizeable’ hardware upgrades over their predecessors including a faster A15 Bionic system-on-chip and 120Hz ProMotion display, more capable camera system that’s fine-tuned for ‘advanced’ video recording and improved all-day battery life. Apple has also shrunk the notch and added support for more 5G bands than ever before. Though the latter may not be all that useful if you’re in India at this point in time.

Despite so many upgrades, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost the same as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max did at launch. As expected, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are being discontinued as we speak which means they are no longer listed on Apple’s online store. You can still buy them offline or through third-party e-commerce websites like Amazon though. Also, this is probably the first time India is on the first list of countries to get these new iPhones alongside markets like the US, UK and Canada.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max India prices and availability details

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are virtually the same phones with different screen sizes.

Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in four configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and for the first time, 1TB.

The 128GB iPhone 13 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,19,900, 256GB for Rs 1,29,900, 512GB for Rs 1,49,900 while the 1TB model will cost Rs 1,69,900.

The 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Max has been launched at Rs 1,29,900, 256GB for Rs 1,39,900, 512GB for Rs 1,59,900 while the 1TB model will cost Rs 1,79,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting September 17 (5:30 PM). Apple will start shipping them from September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max specs and features

Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are virtually the same phones with different screen sizes. Much like their predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro is a 6.1-inch iPhone while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch screen.

While we’re on the subject, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first iPhones to come with a high refresh rate display, a feature that Android phones have had for a few years now. Both new flagship iPhones pack a ‘Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion’ which is to say they have an adaptive OLED panel that can switch anywhere from 10Hz to 120Hz depending on the content.

The resolution remains unchanged but Apple has cranked up the max outdoor brightness by up to 25 percent. While at it, it has also made its TrueDepth camera system-housing up to 20 percent smaller. The selfie camera is still 12MP behind an f/2.2 aperture lens but it has a couple of new photography chops that it shares with the main cameras on the back.

This includes an all-new ‘Cinematic mode’ which is basically portrait mode for videos but because it is made by Apple, you can expect it to be straight out of a sci-fi movie. Not only can the ‘pro’ iPhones record these – 1080p at 30 fps – videos in Dolby Vision HDR, Apple will also allow you to edit the depth-of-field effect in iMovie for macOS and Final Cut Pro through a future update.

Speaking of which, both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to record videos in ProRes at up to 4K 30fps (1080p 30fps in case of 128GB storage option) soon allowing for colour fidelity and less compression.

Apple is also introducing new filters called ‘Photographic Styles’ that will apparently benefit from its multiframe image processing to ensure elements like skin tones are preserved. Apple’s Smart HDR is also getting an upgrade this year alongside these new iPhones.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first iPhones to come with a high refresh rate display.

As for the camera hardware, both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with new sensors and lenses for all three rear cameras, according to Apple. The resolution remains unchanged – which is 12MP – but the wide camera uses a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels and sits behind a wider f/1.5 lens for up to 2.2x better low-light photos when compared to iPhone 12 Pro and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) comes as standard across both pro iPhones this year.

The ultra-wide-angle camera is similarly getting a wider f/1.8 lens and autofocus which brings dedicated macro photography to the iPhone for the first time. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can also shoot macro videos across Slo-mo and Time-lapse settings. The telephoto camera is also getting a refresh with a new 7mm lens (though it has a smaller f/2.8 aperture when compared to iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max) that would allow for up to 6x optical zoom range on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

At their heart, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the 5nm A15 Bionic SoC with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second. Apple claims up to 50 percent faster performance than the ‘leading’ competition though at this point, we all know Apple’s custom silicon can wipe the floor with any new Android phone out there rocking the latest and greatest Qualcomm/Exynos/Kirin chip with power to spare, so let’s just leave it at that. Apple says the new chip and hardware-level optimisations mean the iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max on single charge. Apple does not quote RAM and battery stats so we will have to wait and watch out on those details when they arrive for review.

Not a lot has changed from a design point of view so we’re still basically looking at the same matte frosted glass back, ceramic shield front, stainless-steel sides and IP68 water and dust resistance. Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come in four colours: graphite, gold, silver, and a brand new ‘sierra blue’ option.