iPhone 13 lineup launched along with new iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7: Check India prices, availability details here

Here are the prices and availability for the newly launched Apple devices! (Image: Reuters)

Apple California Streaming Event 2021: Apple’s anticipated California Streaming event ended with announcements of its next lineup of devices. The iPhone 13 lineup, the ninth-generation iPad, the sixth generation iPad Mini and the Apple Watch Series 7 were launched at the event during CEO Tim Cook’s Keynote address. However, against people’s expectations, Cupertino did not release the next product in its AirPods lineup. Ahead of the event, rumours about the launch of AirPods 3 had been rife, but it seems that Apple’s timeline for that launch is not what we anticipated it to be. Nonetheless, the event was still filled with plenty. Here are the prices and availability for the newly launched Apple devices!

Ninth-gen iPad, Sixth-gen iPad Mini: Prices, availability in India

The ninth generation iPad was announced by Apple with a faster A13 Bionic chip, true tone display, an enhanced 12MP ultra wide front camera and the new iPadOS 15. The iPad will be available in the same two colours as previous models – Space Grey and Silver, and it has two variants – the 64GB iPad and the 256GB iPad. The WiFi model of 64GB iPad has been priced at Rs 30,900 and the 256GB variant will cost Rs 44,900. On the other hand, the WiFi + Cellular model of the 64GB variant will set the customer back by Rs 42,900 and the 256GB model by Rs 56,900. While users can pre-order the iPad on the Apple website, the iPad will be shipped starting October 1, as per the Apple website.

The star of the new iPad lineup, however, was the iPad Mini which has been fitted with the A15 Bionic chip, with support for 2nd gen Apple Pencil and narrow borders. The iPad Mini is available in four colours – Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight. Just like the iPad, it is also available in two variants – 64GB and 256GB. While the WiFi version of the 64GB variant will cost Rs 46,900, the WiFi + Cellular version has been priced at Rs 60,900. On the other hand, the WiFi variant of the 256GB model has been priced at Rs 60,900, and the WiFi + Cellular will cost Rs 74,900/. The model is available for pre-ordering now, and it will start shipping from September 24.

Apple Watch Series 7: Price and availability in India

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been launched by Apple with a bigger screen, better durability but no major health and fitness upgrades.

However, earlier reports of there being some delay in manufacturing of the new Apple Watch seem to be true as the Apple Watch Series 7 is the only one of the new products for which Cupertino has not given a definitive date. The Apple website only says that the product will be available later this year. It has also given an ominous ‘Features are subject to change’ warning on the page for Apple Watch Series 7 – this warning is not present for any of the other newly launched products, indicating that the production issues could be quite severe. No India pricing has been revealed by the company either, which means that we will just have to wait for a while to know when and for how much will the users be able to purchase the new Apple Watch.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini: Prices, availability in India

The much anticipated iPhone 13 has come with an A15 Bionic chip and improved cameras were launched by Apple on Tuesday.

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini will be available to users in five different colours – Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red, and each would have three variants – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The iPhone 13 Mini will cost Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB model has been priced at Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the 512GB model of the iPhone 13 Mini will cost Rs 99,900.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 128GB variant will set users back by Rs 79,900, the 256GB variant by Rs 89,900 and the 512GB variant by Rs 1,09,900.

Users will be able to pre-order the phone starting September 17 5:30 pm and the shipping will start from September 24.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max price and availability in India

With A15 Bionic chips and 120Hz ProMotion display, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been launched. Like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting 5:30 pm on September 17, and the shipping will begin on September 24.

Both the phones are available in four colours – Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite. Not only that but they also have four storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB – yes you read that right!

The 128GB variant for Pro will be available for Rs 1,19,900, while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs 1,49,900 and the 1TB variant has been priced at Rs 1,69,900.

On the other hand, Pro Max will require users to shell out Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant and Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB variant of the Pro Max will cost users Rs 1,59,900, while the 1TB variant will set users back by Rs 1,79,900.

