iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini launched with A15 Bionic SoC and improved cameras: Specs, India price, other details

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available in three configurations.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, its next-generation ‘mainstream’ iPhones for 2021 at its ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday. Relative to the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro, the updates here are not so ‘evident’ but they’re surely there. They have a brighter screen for instance when compared with their predecessors. They have the same A15 Bionic system-on-chip as the pro iPhones. The same all-day battery life promise as well. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini also pack some new photography chops, those they share with the pro iPhones.

Perhaps an even bigger deal is that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with double the storage when compared to their predecessors which is to say that the entry-level option now starts at 128GB. This has allowed Apple to reduce the prices of the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 by up to a ‘whopping’ Rs 10,000. The iPhone 12 Mini which was launched in India at a price of Rs 69,900 for a version with 64GB storage now retails for Rs 59,900. The iPhone 13 Mini starts at Rs 69,900 with all the upgrades including more storage.

Also, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are also coming to India in the first lot alongside markets like the US, UK and Canada.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini India prices and availability details

Apple hasn’t tweaked the design a lot except changing the camera alignment on the back.

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available in three configurations: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The 128GB iPhone 13 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 79,900, 256GB for Rs 89,900 while the 512GB model will cost Rs 1,09,900.

The 128GB iPhone 13 Mini has been launched at Rs 69,900, 256GB for Rs 79,900 while the 512GB model will cost Rs 99,900.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will be available for pre-order starting September 17 (5:30 PM). Apple will start shipping them from September 24.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Mini specs and features

Much like their predecessors, the iPhone 13 is a 6.1-inch iPhone while the iPhone 13 Mini has a smaller 5.4-inch screen.

The resolution remains unchanged but Apple has cranked up the max outdoor brightness to 800 nits. Sadly, ‘Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion’ is reserved for the pro models. Apple says the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have a “redesigned TrueDepth camera system is smaller” though it seems like the effect is not as dramatic as it is in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max which apparently have a 20 percent smaller notch than the last-gen models.

The selfie camera is again, 12MP but it has a couple of new photography chops that it shares with the main cameras on the back and with the pro models.

This includes Apple’s new ‘Cinematic mode’ which is basically portrait mode for videos. This means both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini can finally record in Dolby Vision HDR (previously this was limited to the pro models) and while at it, they will also allow you to edit the depth-of-field effect in iMovie for macOS and Final Cut Pro through a future update. They do lack ProRes recording however.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will support Apple’s ‘Photographic Styles’ filters like the pro models as well as the upgraded Smart HDR 4 tech.

As for the camera hardware, both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have more or less the same 12MP dual cameras as their predecessors but Apple is using a larger 1.7 µm pixels main sensor with the potential of capturing up to 47 percent more light. Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) is also a standard across all the new iPhones this year. This was limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the last generation. The ultra-wide-angle camera seems largely unchanged which is to say, it doesn’t get autofocus and therefore no dedicated macro photography mode either like the pro iPhones.

Expectedly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini pack the same 5nm A15 Bionic SoC with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple says the iPhone 13 will offer up to two and a half more hours than iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 Mini up to an hour and a half more than iPhone 12 Mini on a single charge.

Apple hasn’t tweaked the design a lot except changing the camera alignment on the back. We’re still basically looking at the same ‘shiny’ glass back, ceramic shield front, aluminum sides and IP68 water and dust resistance. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will come in five colours: pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.