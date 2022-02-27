iPhone 13, iPhone 12 now selling at lowest ever prices on Amazon, Flipkart: Check details

There are further deals and offers on credit and debit cards, including those offered by the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank.

Dreaming of an Apple iPhone 13? It can now be yours for as little as Rs 59,100.

Amazon is offering the 2021 Apple iPhone 13 at 6% discount on its retail price of Rs 79,900. The discount takes the price to Rs 74,900. On top of that, Amazon is also offering an exchange value on old smartphones that can go up to Rs 15,800.

There are further deals and offers on credit and debit cards, including those offered by the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, as well as EMI options.

Amazon is offering the exchange rate on all three variants — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The 128GB Apple iPhone 13 is the variant after the company ditched the 64GB model. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch. It sports dual 12MP rear lenses and a similar front camera. The iPhone 13 is loaded with its own A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 15.

Amazon and Flipkart are also selling the iPhone 12 at its lowest-ever price. With the exchange value, the 2020 iPhone 12 is available for less than Rs 40,000.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 is available at Rs 39,199. The iPhone 12 currently retails for Rs 53,999 on Flipkart. Flipkart is offering 18% discount on the retail price of Rs 65,900. Buyers can get cashbacks on Axis Band cards. Those using UPI transactions are eligible for Rs 1,000 off on the iPhone 12.

The exchange offer is valid only for the Black 64GB variant.

On Amazon, the same model in Black is available for Rs 39,099. The discount is calculated on the basis of the exchange value.

The exchange value also depends on the PIN code and the phone condition.

The Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Retina display with 12MP dual rear cameras along with a 12MP selfie lens. It features the A14 Bionic chipset.