iPhone 13 effect: Apple discontinues iPhone SE 2020 256GB model in India

Apple no longer sells the top-end 256GB model of the iPhone SE 2020 in India following the launch of the iPhone 13. The iPhone SE 2020 256GB model is no longer listed on Apple Online Store, similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone XR. This means, going forward, you can only buy the 64GB and 128GB variants of the iPhone SE 2020 in the country, at least directly from Apple. Expectedly, you will be able to buy it offline and via third-party e-commerce portals until stocks last.

A quick recap of the prices. The 64GB iPhone SE currently sells for Rs 39,900. The 128GB version will set you back by Rs 44,900.

One of the probable reasons why Apple is pulling the plug on iPhone SE 2020 256GB model could be the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 is available at its lowest price yet on Apple’s Online Store dropping below Rs 50,000 following the launch of iPhone 13. A version with 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 49,900. The iPhone 11 had received a price cut last year upon the arrival of the iPhone 12. Just before the iPhone 12 launch, the iPhone 11 was selling at a starting price of Rs 68,300.

Same reason why, Apple has probably discontinued the iPhone XR as well.

In related news, prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have also been slashed after iPhone 13 launch. The price drop is also pretty substantial, especially in the case of the iPhone 12. The last-gen iPhone has received a Rs 14,000 price cut and is now listed at a starting price of Rs 65,900 down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. Next in line is the iPhone 12 Mini which is getting a Rs 10,000 price cut and now starts at Rs 59,900 down from its launch price of Rs 69,900.