iPhone 13 at Rs 65,999, iPhone 12 at Rs 59,999, iPhone 11 at Rs 39,999, big price cuts on iPhones ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The launch of iPhone 14 is just around the corner. Apple has confirmed that it will launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. The pre-ordering and sales are expected to follow soon. While there is still some time for the new iPhones to reach the market, Flipkart has announced massive price cuts on the older versions of iPhones. Apple’s 2021 flagship iPhone 13 along with its forerunners iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are available on heavy discounts on e-retail website Flipkart.

The iPhone 13 is listed for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. This is Rs 14,000 less than the original price of the phone which is Rs 79,999. The offer is available across all colour shades of the 128GB storage model of the phone. Good news is that this price is without any exchange offer or bank offer. Flipkart is further giving up to Rs 19,000 off under its exchange offer. There is also a 10% instant discount on SBI Mastercard Debit Cards and Rs 1000 off for HDFC credit card users. This is till date the biggest price drop for iPhone 13.

iPhone 12 has received price cuts on both its storage models. The 64GB model is available at Rs 59,999 whereas the 128GB can be bought at Rs 64,999. Flipkart has made the offer further more affordable by giving up to Rs 17,000 off on exchange with your previous phone. There is also a 10% discount for SBI debit card users.

Those wanting to buy iPhone 11 can get it at Rs 46,999. This is for the 128GB model. The 64GB model of iPhone 11 is selling at Rs 39,999 on the website. There is up to Rs 16,000 off under the exchange offer for both the models.

Apple is rumoured to launch four new phones in the new series namely- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There are talks that the company could also launch a Mini variant called iPhone 14 Mini this year. The new iPhones are said to ditch the notch this year. Instead, they are rumoured to come with two display cutouts in the Pro models- a pill-shaped cutout and a circular shaped cutout bearing the Face ID and front camera respectively.