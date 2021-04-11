  • MORE MARKET STATS

iPhone 12 was world’s best-selling smartphone in January 2021, Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A also in top 10 list

By: |
April 11, 2021 5:55 PM

iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max accounted for nearly 71 per cent of Apple’s smartphone sales for January

iPhone 12, iPhone Pro Max, iPhone Pro, best selling phones, Apple iPhones, Redmi Phones, iPhone 11, Counterpoint reportThe iPhone 12 series was launched in October last year with 5G support and updated designs with flat edges.

iPhone 12 was the world’s best selling smartphone in January 2021, according to data released by research firm Counterpoint. It was followed by iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. So much so so that the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max accounted for nearly 71 per cent of Apple’s smartphone sales for the said month, the firm added. The iPhone 11 was the fourth-best-selling phone on that list.

Notably, the iPhone 11 was the world’s most shipped smartphone in 2020, with over 64.8 million units shipped globally.

Related News

The iPhone 12 series was launched in October last year with 5G support and updated designs with flat edges.

Almost one-third of Apple’s iPhone 12 series sale came from the US, Counterpoint said. The top-end model, iPhone 12 Pro Max was the most preferred phone in the US.

After the iPhones that dominated the smartphone market, the affordable Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 by Xiaomi took the fifth and the sixth spot in the list, respectively. They held 25 per cent of Xiaomi’s smartphone sales for that month.

For the Korean giant, Samsung, Galaxy A21s managed to secure a spot in the top 10-best-selling smartphones list with Galaxy A31 becoming a new entry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. iPhone 12 was worlds best-selling smartphone in January 2021 Xiaomis Redmi 9A also in top 10 list
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Elon Musk-backed Neuralink releases video of monkey playing video game with its mind: Watch here
2Not kidding, someone built a tiny washing machine to clean your wax-encrusted AirPods
3BSNL extends popular Rs 398 prepaid plan for another 90 days, here are the all the benefits