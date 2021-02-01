iPHONE 12 PRO: Works like a pro in all aspects

The iPhone 12 Pro has three camera sensors on the rear: there’s a regular wide option, an ultra-wide sensor, and the telephoto 2x zoom for getting closer to your subjects.

Why are iPhones so popular? The search to find the right answer took me to a nearby Apple Store because I firmly believe that mobile stores (with a decent amount of footfall) are the ideal locations to discover which devices are in demand, what’s trending in the market place, what do consumers really want, etc., direct from the customers. “iPhones are blazingly fast, there is no lag,” said one die-hard Apple loyalist, visiting the store to enquire about Apple’s latest mobile phone—iPhone 12 Pro, and more specifically, its ability to create Dolby Vision HDR video. “They’re easy to use, have excellent camera,” said another user, while a third quipped, “The hardware and software work in complete synergy.”

Combine all these elements and the result is obvious—the iPhone has been a massively successful product for Apple since its release in 2007. Even the latest statistics from Counterpoint Research add credence to Apple’s market dominance. The Cupertino, California-based firm captured the top spot in the global smartphone market; it shipped 81.9 million iPhone units in Q4, 2020, thanks to the iPhone 12 models, the first to feature 5G capability.

Apple has been kind enough to send across its latest device, the iPhone 12 Pro, for review. It is available in four stainless steel finishes—Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue, in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacity models. Our trial unit was the Graphite, 512GB variant. In the box, you will get the iPhone 12 Pro and USB-C to Lightning Cable; power adapter and headphones are sold separately.

There are so many things to like about the iPhone 12 Pro, but in my opinion three things stand out in particular—design, display and camera technology. It is a strikingly beautiful smartphone that is sure to find a place in the hearts of many people here. It promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand. Apple has poured its heart into it, as evidenced by nearly every aspect of the device.

At first look, it becomes obvious that the phone has been designed with premium materials. There is a sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back. The Ceramic Shield front cover is infused with nano-ceramic crystals to dramatically improve toughness and enable it to withstand accidental falls. The phone has a nice grip to it. I have been working with it for about a fortnight now and here’s what impressed me about the new Apple device.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro features a Super Retina XDR display with systemwide colour management for great colour accuracy. The phone comes with IP68 rating to withstand water submersion upto 6 metres for up to 30 minutes, it is protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda. The iPhone 12 Pro gives an overall impression of quality and refinement while simultaneously hinting at the power beneath the surface.

The Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip makes the iPhone 12 Pro one of the most powerful phones in the market. It is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on 5-nanometer process. Faster and more efficient than ever, A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU by upto 50% compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips, enabling console-quality gaming experiences, powerful computational photography, and more, while delivering great battery life. In real-time usage, the device is lightning-fast and its performance is superb when it comes to undertaking day-to-day tasks. For instance, the processor ensures faster download speeds, more responsive gaming experiences, FaceTime in HD is a visual treat, and more.

The iPhone 12 Pro has three camera sensors on the rear: there’s a regular wide option, an ultra-wide sensor, and the telephoto 2x zoom for getting closer to your subjects. Technical-speak, the ultrawide camera has a 13mm focal length, an f/2.4 aperture, and a 120 degree field of view. The wide camera has a 26mm focal length and an f/1.6aprture. The telephoto camera has a 52mm focal length and an f/2.0 aperture. There’s a fourth sensor too: LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) on the rear to judge distance. The three rear cameras along with the LiDAR sensor are simply great for low-light photography. For selfies, there’s a camera with a 12 MP 1/3.6-inch sensor behind a 23 mm-equivalent f/2.2 lens.

My takeaway: The iPhone 12 Pro has a powerful blend of aesthetic looks, great features and performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic chip

Operating system: iOS 14

Memory & storage: 6GB RAM, 128/256/512GB storage

Camera: Pro 12MP camera system: ultra-wide, wide and telephoto cameras

Battery: 2815mAh; MagSafe wireless charging

Weight: 187gm

Estimated street price: Rs 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs 1,49,900 (512GB)