iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max demand has apparently surpassed expectations

Demand for Apple iPhones: Demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max has exceeded expectations, while the demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini has fallen short, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a note. It had been expected that the phones on the lower side of the price range would garner more demand, but the survey by Kuo found that more customers were willing to pay extra for the premium product than previously thought. The analyst added that the higher demand for premium phones in the series offset the lack of demand for the smaller phones, keeping the overall iPhone shipments better than the expectations.

The analyst also stated that the demand for the recent iPad Air also exceeded expectations, and predicted that in 2021, the momentum of iPad’s growth would be aided by the incorporation of new technologies like 5G support, Mini LED and others, along with the launch of a new iPad at a low cost.

Much like other Apple products, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE have also performed better than expected in terms of demand. Kuo also said that the newly announced MacBooks with the in-house custom Apple M1 chips have also garnered better than expected demand. The new MacBook models marked Cupertino’s move away from Intel processors, instead choosing to go with Apple Silicon. This is also predicted to have a positive impact on the demand for MacBooks in 2021. Kuo also expects new designs of MacBooks to be released next year.