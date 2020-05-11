iPhone 12 leak hints at new design, fast 120Hz display, huge battery and improved cameras on next iPhone

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro models could give Samsung’s spec-beast Galaxy S20 Ultra a run for its money.

The iPhone 12, or whatever Apple decides to call its next iPhone, will be a huge upgrade over the iPhone 11, according to a new report (via 9to5Mac). Not only is Apple said to be prepping four new iPhone models, the “pro” iPhone 12 will literally blow your mind if any of its rumoured specs turn out to be true. To put some context, Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro models could give Samsung’s spec-beast Galaxy S20 Ultra a run for its money.

Now Apple doesn’t normally play the “numbers” game when it comes to its iPhones. You don’t normally associate an iPhone with gobs of RAM, or behemoth batteries, or big megapixel counts. The iPhone 12 Pro could change that. For starters, we’re looking at two models, a 6.1-inch and another 6.7-inch. There will apparently be two more iPhones to replace the iPhone 11, both of which have been long rumoured to include — higher resolution — OLED screens, like the Pro models.

The Pro iPhone 12 will however also jump to a 120Hz refresh rate display, using Apple’s proprietary Pro Motion technology found in its iPads Pros, according to the report. The phone is said to dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on use case and available battery stats, sort of how it is in the iPad Pro. The switch to a 120Hz display — and other factors — is also pushing Apple to outfit the higher-end 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro with a monster 4,400mAh battery. Chances are the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro may have a smaller battery, like it is in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones.

Apple is also reportedly working on an improved camera setup for the iPhone 12 Pro models, with faster autofocus, smarter HDR, enhanced night mode, and up to 3x telephoto capabilities. The Pro iPhone 12 models have long been rumoured to pack a LiDAR system, like it is in the recently launched iPad Pro. The LiDAR system is also said to add to improving all-round autofocus as well as portrait mode on the iPhone 12 Pro(s).

Rumour mills suggest Apple is also set to update the design on the next iPhone, bringing flatter edges, and stripped down bezels — the notch is also set to get some much-needed shrinking. At the same time, Apple is said to be working on an improved Face ID system that will apparently work at wider angles which means you could probably unlock your next iPhone while it’s still on the table.

Apple normally launches its new iPhones in September though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could lead to some delay in the proceedings as Cupertino preps its most highly anticipated iPhones for customers — iPhones that would also be jumping to the next-generation 5G connectivity standard.

