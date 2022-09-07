iPhone 12, iPhone 13 available in India with big discounts ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check full details

Tech giant Apple is all set to unveil its Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones tonight. Ahead of its launch, major e-commerce platforms have started offering huge discounts on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13 as well as iPhone 12 smartphones.

As of now Amazon and Flipkart are offering 13 percent discount on iPhone 13 making the price go down to Rs 69,000. You can get up to Rs 12,950 on exchange.

Furthermore iPhone 12 64GB price has gone down from Rs 69,900 to Rs 57,999 after getting a discount of 17 percent. Topping it off, the company is also providing Rs 10,950 in an exchange for the old device.

Currently, there are no bank deals on Amazon, but it is expected that soon there will be offers during the Great Indian Festival which is expected to begin soon.

Flipkart is providing its customers with Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card non-EMI transactions on buying iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 could see a further drop in its pricing during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

IPHONE 12 SPECS:

iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and with a pixel resolution of 2532X1170, pixel density of 460ppi and HDR support. The handset also comes powered by an A14 Bionic SoC, 2,815 battery and can support up to 20W fast charging. iPhone 12 comes packed with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

IPHONE 13 SPECS:

Speaking of iPhone 13, it comes with the same display, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood it comes powered with A15 Bionic chipset. For photography, the device comes with 12MP wide angle and 12MP ultra-wide-angle cameras on the rear. It also comes with a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

