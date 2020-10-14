iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini launched with OLED screens and 5G support

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series is officially a go and as expected it spawns four new iPhones, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. In a nutshell, we’re looking at an updated design, OLED screens and 5G support – which is a first for any iPhone. That’s in addition to the brand-new hardware and of course better cameras. Two of these iPhones are breaking another record too. The iPhone 12 Mini is being touted as the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone while iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple’s biggest iPhone to date.

iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 69,900 and serves as an entry point in the iPhone 12 line-up. Next in line is the iPhone 12 that starts at Rs 79,900. Both the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be available 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage configurations and blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colourways. iPhone 12 will start shipping in India from October 30. iPhone 12 Mini will be available for buying from November 13.

The more premium iPhone 12 Pro are iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations and graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colourways. iPhone 12 Pro will start shipping in India from October 30. iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for buying from November 13.

All the new iPhones have an updated design scheme with squared-off edges reminiscent of the iPhone 4. The front and back remain largely the same though Apple is using new materials. The biggest takeaway is that while the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are made of aluminum, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max bask in stainless steel. The screen in all the new iPhones is protected by what Apple is calling a ceramic shield that it has conjured in partnership with Corning.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini

Speaking of which, while the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 have 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with larger 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display respectively. All the new iPhones, including the entry-level iPhone 12 Pro Mini, use Apple’s Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support – there is no 120Hz high refresh rate though in case you’re wondering.

Under the hood, all the new iPhones pack Apple’s latest and greatest 5nm A14 Bionic chip – also seen inside the recently launched iPad Air refresh.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with three cameras which is a combination of 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto, and an iPad Pro-like LIDAR sensor. Apple is using a faster f/1.6 aperture lens to complement the main sensor alongside improved OIS. The LIDAR sensor should also help the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max ace low-light photography – Apple says it can boost autofocus by up to six times while also enabling Night Mode in portrait photography. Hallmark iPhone traits like Deep Fusion and Smart HDR are also being carried forward.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 have two cameras on the back – a 12MP main and another 12MO ultra-wide-angle.

Also Read Apple announces HomePod Mini smart speaker to take on the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio